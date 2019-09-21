With fall approaching, it also brings the start of school! Do you need the phone number for the local schools? My student needs tutoring — who do I call? Are there any mentoring programs in the area?
Do you need the number to the bus garage? This information can be obtained by dialing (218) 326-8565 in the Grand Rapids area or in Cass County, dial (800) 442-8565 or 211.
