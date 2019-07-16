At First Call for Help 2-1-1, we pride ourselves in being a bridge between you and the services you need. We are available 24 hours a day, 365 days per year and have been in operation for 43 years. We have a comprehensive database of information to give you referrals to many services available in your community.

Give First Call 2-1-1 a call at (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

