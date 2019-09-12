First Call 2-1-1 is your first stop for help and referral. We can connect you to more than 40,000 services. Whether you’re looking for a phone number to a specific agency, help locating a specific service, or you need to be connected to counseling or health services.
Remember, just by dialing (218) 326-8565, or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1, we can help you.
First Call 2-1-1 should be your first call!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.