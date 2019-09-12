First Call 2-1-1 is your first stop for help and referral. We can connect you to more than 40,000 services.  Whether you’re looking for a phone number to a specific agency, help locating a specific service, or you need to be connected to counseling or health services.

Remember, just by dialing (218) 326-8565, or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or  2-1-1, we can help you.                               

First Call 2-1-1 should be your first call!

