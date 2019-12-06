Are you feeling the “Winter Blues” and not able to shake them? It may be more serious than you realize. Depression affects one out of every four families and can seem completely overwhelming when untreated/undiagnosed. The good news is that depression is a highly manageable condition.
First Call 2-1-1 offers an extensive database of local counselors, clinics and support groups that can be of assistance in dealing with depression. First Call is a free confidential information/referral and crisis intervention phone line that offers services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Simply call (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 211.
