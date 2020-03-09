Have you ever wondered about where to go if you ran out of food before your next pay check? Do you know where the local food shelf is located and its hours of operation? Do you know about the free Community meals offered?
If you want answers/information to any of these questions, call First Call for Help-211 at (218) 326-8565 in the Grand Rapids area or in Cass County call (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.
