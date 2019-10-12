Do you have a student who is needing a tutor to help with homework? Are you or someone you know interested in getting their GED?
A specialist at First Call 211 can connect you with the information/resources necessary to get you on the right path to learning, just by calling (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8568 or 2-1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.