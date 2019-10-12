Do you have a student who is needing a tutor to help with homework? Are you or someone you know interested in getting their GED?

A specialist at First Call 211 can connect you with the information/resources necessary to get you on the right path to learning, just by calling (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8568 or 2-1-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments