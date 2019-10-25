First Call 2-1-1 is the place you can find referrals for energy assistance, rental assistance and food assistance.  Help when you need it, 24 hours a day. They can be reached at (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

