Are you looking for low income housing, facing homelessness, or fleeing a domestic situation? First Call for Help and our Information and Referral specialists are available 24 hours per day/365 days a year to link you to the supports you need throughout our county.  We are information at your fingertips. Just call First Call at (218) 326-8565 or for Cass County dial 2-1-1 or (800) 442-8565.

