Have you recently been laid off from your job? Lost your medical insurance? Are you unable to keep up with your rent, heating or electric bills?
First Call 211 has information about the Workforce Center, health coverage possibilities and information on rental assistance and energy assistance programs in your county. Just call (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.