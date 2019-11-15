Have you recently been laid off from your job? Lost your medical insurance? Are you unable to keep up with your rent, heating or electric bills?

First Call 211 has information about the Workforce Center, health coverage possibilities and information on rental assistance and energy assistance programs in your county. Just call (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments