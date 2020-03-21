Are you overwhelmed, scared, depressed, anxious or even angry? Whatever you’re feeling you can call First Call anytime, day or night.
The staff has been trained to be active listeners, non-judgmental, strictly confidential and can offer options that will best suit your needs. They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. First Call 211 can be reached at 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.
