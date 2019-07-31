Have you wondered what an advanced directive is?  Or how to get information about power of attorney or living will? First Call 211 has the information and resources necessary to answer not only these questions, but many others. Contact First Call 211 by dialing (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

