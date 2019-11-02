Are you looking for worship times for local churches? Do you need the phone number for the local youth center or library?

First Call 2-1-1 can give you this information or the numbers that you are looking for by dialing (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

