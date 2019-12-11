Bank employees raised $1,015 and matched the same amount for a total of $2,031.70 given.
First National Bank North sponsored the Bell Ringing Day Nov. 22 at SuperOne Foods. Bank employees raised $1,015.85 and matched the same amount for a total of $2,031.70 given to the Red Kettle Drive. Walker Rotary and the community thank the bank for their generosity.

