Camp Bliss in Walker welcomes all veterans to its first Veterans Ice Fishing Tournament.
Join other vets on Leech Lake for a fun winter experience Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fish houses, bait and lunch will be provided.
All participants must be veterans and must register through Camp Bliss. Bring your favorite fishing rod or tip-up pole if you have one. If you don’t, one will be supplied.
Prize money totaling $500 will be awarded. Check in is Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday is fishing, with awards and bonfire, and Sunday is breakfast in Camp Bliss’ beautiful lodge setting, with check-out at 10 a.m..
Cost is $75 per person for the weekend and includes lodging and all meals.
To register and for more information go to www.campbliss.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.