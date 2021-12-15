Camp Bliss in Walker welcomes all veterans to its first Veterans Ice Fishing Tournament.

Join other vets on Leech Lake for a fun winter experience Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fish houses, bait and lunch will be provided. 

All participants must be veterans and must register through Camp Bliss. Bring your favorite fishing rod or tip-up pole if you have one. If you  don’t, one will be supplied.

Prize money totaling $500 will be awarded. Check in is Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday is fishing, with awards and bonfire, and Sunday is breakfast in Camp Bliss’ beautiful lodge setting, with check-out at 10 a.m..

Cost is $75 per person for the weekend and includes lodging and all meals.

To register and for more information go to www.campbliss.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments