Grab the kids, maybe even the family dog, and head for Federal Dam July 17, for an afternoon of food, activities and guest appearances.
The Fish Fry and Family Fun event will run from noon to 8 p.m., hosted by Last Cast Adventures and the Federal Dam Volunteer Fire Department.
The fish fry, for a free-will donation, will benefit the Federal Dam Fire Department and Leech Lake Area Game Wardens.
Members of the Cass County Boat and Water Patrol, Leech Lake Area game wardens and local fire department volunteers will be on hand for special appearances. Get to know these important members of our community!
Children’s activities will be held throughout the day. Root beer floats and assorted beverages will also be available. Enjoy the ambiance of the “historic” Last Cast Patio for a fun-filled, family-oriented get-together.
For more information contact Randy Longseth at (218) 340-7216 or visit the website lastcastadv.com.
