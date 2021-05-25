Five American Legion and VFW posts will honor deceased military veterans on Memorial Day weekend.
The public is invited to attend the services, all held on Monday, except as noted.
The Spencer Ross American Legion Post 134 and Legion Auxiliary, Walker, will hold services on Memorial Day beginning at 10 a.m. with remarks and reflections, at the Legion Club’s downstairs banquet room, 407 Front St., Walker.
The Walker Legion Color Guard and Legion guests will then proceed to Walker City Park, where a wreath will be placed on the water near the Lighthouse to honor Navy veterans.
Next will be stops at Evergreen Cemetery, May Creek Senior Living Campus, and finally, Turtle Lake Cemetery. At each stop, the Honor Guard will present the colors.
Anyone who is not vaccinated is respectfully requested to wear a mask.
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will conduct a service Sunday at 1 p.m. at the historic Finnelly Cemetery, just off 43rd Ave. NE, near Hackensack.
On Memorial Day, Hackensack American Legion Post 202, the Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will hold a Memorial Day service beginning at 10 a.m.. at the Cass County Killed in Action monument in Hackensack City Park. The service will include a parade to the Boy River, where a wreath will be placed to honor Navy and Coast Guard veterans.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m., a formal service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, honoring Hackensack area deceased veterans. Guest speaker at Hillcrest will be Pastor Bob Rusert from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack. The service will include a roll call of 413 deceased veterans from all conflicts, including some from the Civil War.
In the event of rain, services will be held at the Hackensack American Legion.
The Anderson-Black American Legion Post and Legion Auxiliary of Laporte will hold a Memorial Day observance from 9-11 a.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial, Downtown Laporte, starting at 9 a.m. with the Legion Honor Guard Assembly.
A brief program will follow, including a bell ringing ceremony for the fallen, speakers, music, and the playing of taps. Bring a lawn chair if you wish.
The Laporte-Benedict Lions will also sponsor a drive-by ham dinner, available at the pavilion from 9-11 a.m.; donations appreciated.
Sherman Yochum VFW Post 772 and Auxiliary of Longville will host Longville and Remer Memorial Day services, starting with Buddy Poppies offered for a donation May 28-29 at locations in both towns. Donations are used to fund programs at Veterans hospitals and Veterans homes throughout Minnesota, in addition to aiding active service members and families.
In Longville, the Memorial Day program will begin at 10 a.m. at Stuart Memorial Park. The program will be held outdoors with limited seating under the pavilion and additional seating in the park itself. Please bring a chair. Sherman A. Yochum VFW Post 772 Honor Guard will provide military honors.
Guest speaker will be Navy Captain Steve Perry. As the son of a US Navy submariner, he lived throughout the US and graduated from high school in Honolulu.
Remer’s Memorial Day program begins at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery with VFW Post 772 providing the honor guard.
The Backus American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will conduct Memorial Day services Monday at the Backus Evergreen and Ponto Lake cemeteries.
Backus services will begin at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, and the Ponto Lake Cemetery service will follow at approximately 11 a.m.
Pastor John Rister of the Church of the Nazarene, Backus, will deliver Memorial Day addresses at each cemetery.
The Backus Legion tribute for deceased veterans also will include music by the Praise Team of the Nazarene Church, tolling of the bell for community members who have died in the past year, a color guard rifle salute and playing of taps.
In case of bad weather, services will be moved to the Legion clubrooms in Backus and the Ponto Lake Town Hall.
