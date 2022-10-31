featured Flag Retirement Ceremony held staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Oct 31, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photo by Tony Sauer Photo by Tony Sauer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Walker Legion and Color Guard recently conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony. There were 700 flags retired at the ceremony.Unserviceable flags can be placed in the drop box located at the Walker Legion Post. Replacement flags can also be purchased at the Legion. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flag Retirement Ceremony Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Ceremony Retirement Walker Legion Post Flag Color Guard Drop Box Replacement Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ten-year-old boy dies after falling from tree John Dainsberg Kent Tupper Michael Mayer Akeley car crash ruled as DUI Latest e-Edition Oct. 26, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
