What could be better than Festival of Lights parade?
How about a Float Village on Fifth Street that you can visit from 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 27?
If you loved the Festival of Lights Parade in the past, new for 2021 the parade will last all evening. Come visit the Float Village — where businesses, organizations and even families have created floats/displays to light up the town. The floats will stay in one place while the spectators roam around and enjoy the sights for hours instead of minutes.
There will also be a Candy Walk from 5 to 6 p.m. Floats can hand out candy safely to children walking by. During the day there will be craft stations where children can create their own bags for collecting the treats.
If seeing Fifth Street lit up with floats and decorations isn’t quite enough for you, head to the Cass County Courthouse lawn. There you will find luminaries glowing during the evening hours on both Nov. 26 and 27. Don’t forget to stop by the big Community Christmas Tree at Village Square. You can pick a mitten to fill a teacher’s wish and grab a candy cane to enjoy.
Does your family or business want to have a float/display to be a part of our first ever Float Village? Contact the Leech Lake Chamber at (218) 547-1313 or email info@leech-lake.com to get all of the details. The hope for this event is that so many floats are lit up, the entire street will be glowing!
Remember there will be lots of other activities going on both Nov. 26 and 27 — a Festival of Lights Photo Hunt, live music, restaurant specials, shopping, dining, crafts, Santa, and Mrs. Claus, real live reindeer and so much more!
For more information, go to www.Leech-Lake.com or www.facebook.com/festivaloflightscelebration
