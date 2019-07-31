“Mission of Love” will be the theme of activity in downtown Longville Aug. 17, when food, fun and entertainment combine from 4 to 8 p.m.
Family-centered games will run from 4-7 p.m., and entertainment featuring Karl Commers as Neil Diamond, will be under the tent at the Docksider from 6-8 p.m.
Dinner is served from 5 p.m. until gone. Menu features ribs or hot dogs, corn on the cob, coleslaw, calico beans, chips and dessert. Suggested donation is adults $10; youth ages 6-11, $5; and those 5 and younger free.
“Cool Guys with Old Cars” will show off their rides from 4-8 p.m. A silent auction and raffle runs from 4-7 p.m., and the community overflow garden sale goes on all afternoon and evening.
Visit the WAPSC information table to learn more about the services they provide.
All proceeds from “Mission of Love” will benefit the Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center, 102 Eighth St. N., Walker (www.PregnancyHelpMN.com)
