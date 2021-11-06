Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Outing conducted a special food sharing project this fall.
During the months of September and October, members and friends of the church were asked to donate spreadable food items for distribution in November. The project was entitled “Spreading the Word” and resulted in the collection of 84 containers of spreadable foods including peanut butter, jam, jelly, mayonnaise and other similar food products.
These food items are highly welcomed by area food shelves and their clients since these products are not always available, especially at the forthcoming holiday seasons.
Acting at its October meeting, the Our Savior’s Church Council decided to give half of the donated food products to each of the food shelves operating in Emily and Remer. The collection of spreadable food items was stored and displayed in the narthex of Our Savior’s Church during the collection period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.