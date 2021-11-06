Pastor Luke Lekander and Church Council President Kami Genz are shown with the outcome of food items gathered during the “Spreading the Word” Project.
Photo submitted

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Outing conducted a special food sharing project this fall.

During the months of September and October, members and friends of the church were asked to donate spreadable food items for distribution in November. The project was entitled “Spreading the Word” and resulted in the collection of 84 containers of spreadable foods including peanut butter, jam, jelly, mayonnaise and other similar food products.

These food items are highly welcomed by area food shelves and their clients since these products are not always available, especially at the forthcoming holiday seasons.

Acting at its October meeting, the Our Savior’s Church Council decided to give half of the donated food products to each of the food shelves operating in Emily and Remer. The collection of spreadable food items was stored and displayed in the narthex of Our Savior’s Church during the collection period.

