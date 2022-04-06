The 2022 Minnesota FoodShare March Fundraising Campaign comes to an end Sunday and the Walker Area Food Shelf is working harder than ever.
This fundraiser is the only statewide effort where every dollar donated goes directly to food shelves.
“The March FoodShare campaign is particularly helpful this year,” said Walker Food Shelf Director Robin Wilson, “because we are facing rising food costs as we see an increase in families using the food shelf.”
As one of over 300 food shelves in Minnesota working hard to earn their pro-rated share of funds, the food shelf is grateful for the community assistance. Walker Home Center, Bank Forward, Becca’s Beauty Zone and Thrifty White Drug are hosting food drives to encourage food donations and Super One Foods is assembling and offering pre-bagged groceries to local shoppers. Food donations fill grocery carts and grocery bags immediately. Community support makes all the difference!
There are also several other ways to donate before the 2022 Minnesota FoodShare March Fundraising Campaign comes to an end. Financial donations not only help to stock shelves, they also provide for maintenance, security and the necessary resources needed in order to distribute food safely.
Individual financial donations can be easily made through:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.