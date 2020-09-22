The Minnesota State High School League voted Monday to reinstate football and volleyball beginning next Monday.
They are still discussing post-season opportunities, but there will be a six-game regular season for football, and an 11-week season for volleyball.
At this time, there is not a schedule of games, but go to www.northlandconference.org to check out WHA School’s activities schedule and to get the most updated schedule.
The Governor’s orders still do not allow for fans for any indoor venues, and limit attendance at outdoor events.
