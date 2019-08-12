Forestedge Winery has been producing wines from fruits and berries of the north since 2000 in a peaceful setting on scenic State Highway 64 near Laporte.
The winery, located on the edge of the Paul Bunyan State Forest, offers visitors a variety of premium fruit wines that range from dry to semi-sweet.
This year will mark the 18th annual Art Fair at the Winery — a celebration of art, music, food and wine — held Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, and there is ample parking. Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Art Fair features selected artists exhibiting and selling pottery, jewelry, fiber, leather, metal and much more. Musicians are featured on the patio, and food vendors line what is normally the parking lot. Wine tasting will be available. Guests can enjoy wine by the glass or bottle as they listen to music on the patio. Forestedge’s gallery will also be open for shopping and browsing.
Over the years many of the wines have won national and international awards, including a 2017 Double Gold medal and a 2018 Best of Show medal for their Black Currant wine from the Women’s International Wine Competition held in California.
In 2016 Forestedge Winery was purchased by Steve and Kristin Twait who are continuing the commitment to producing quality wines in small batches. Steve and Kristin love meeting those new to the winery and their reactions to their premium fruit wines. Equally exciting is visiting in the tasting room with those returning to the winery. The devoted following of the winery is amazing and Steve and Kristin continually work to meet or exceed those expectations.
Wines are crafted in small batches of 300 to 1,000 gallons. After fermentation, the wines are aged in Italian stainless steel tanks for about a year before being bottled.
New wines for 2019 are Kabekona Blush and Rhubarb Crisp. Kabekona Blush is a blend of their award-winning Black Currant wine and their signature Rhubarb wine, also an annual award winner. Rhubarb Crisp is a sweeter wine reminiscent of the dessert made by your grandmother.
Also back in the tasting room is Aronia wine, introduced for the first time in 2018 with a limited production, which is dry and earthy. Returning and now part of their regular production wines are Paul Bunyan Red and Paul Bunyan Jazz.
Forestedge Winery is open for retail sales May through December. Wines are also available at area retail liquor stores and more than 100 other locations throughout the state. Stop in and try some wines today.
For more information on the Winery or the Art Fair, visit the website www.forestedgewinery.com, follow them on Facebook, or call (218) 224-3535.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.