CASS AND CROW WING COUNTIES — Several partners recently announced a large conservation milestone near the Camp Ripley Army National Guard Base that will prevent incompatible development and support environmental, educational and recreational opportunities in central Minnesota.
The Conservation Fund helped the City of Baxter and Sylvan Township acquire a total of 718 acres within the Camp Ripley Army Compatible Use Buffer (ACUB) priority area, which is a critical component of the larger Sentinel Landscape — a roughly 805,000-acre boundary around the installation deemed high priority for protection.
Camp Ripley is an important economic engine of central Minnesota, and its Sentinel Landscape is critical for providing both ecological conservation and public recreation opportunities. The forestlands within the Sentinel Landscape not only protect the headwaters and water quality for the Mississippi River, but allow Camp Ripley to complete training with few impediments. In recent years, this land has faced high risk of being sold and converted to private development, which impacts its ecological value and hinders the installation’s mission to train soldiers. To avoid this outcome, the partners supporting Camp Ripley, including the City of Baxter, Sylvan Township, The Conservation Fund and others have united to acquire and protect land in the Sentinel Landscape’s borders. The partners have a near term goal of purchasing and conserving roughly 1,500 acres within and near the boundary from PotlatchDeltic Corporation across both Cass and Crow Wing counties.
“Our forests, grassland and waterways provide a practical benefit to Camp Ripley and our neighbors. By helping to hold back encroachment on the boundaries of our training area as well as the recreational surroundings we all enjoy as Minnesotans, we can work to ensure the readiness of our armed forces and the positive quality of everyone’s precious free time for years to come,” said Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, Camp Ripley Senior Commander.
With funding provided by the Department of Defense’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Program and Minnesota Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund, the City of Baxter now owns 638 acres, and Sylvan Township owns 80 acres. The lands, which were acquired from PotlatchDeltic, will remain forested and be accessible to the community.
“This was a very rare opportunity for the City of Baxter to have such a large block of open space within city limits,” said City of Baxter Mayor Darrel Olson. “The land preserved within Baxter includes forested property along the Mississippi River and Pike Creek and connects to Island Lake and to Sylvan Township. We were pleased for the opportunity to partner with Camp Ripley, The Conservation Fund, Brainerd Public Schools, and PotlatchDeltic. It is exciting that this land allows the School District the opportunity to expand their successful school forest program. We are also excited for all of the people that will be able to enjoy this unique amenity within the City of Baxter into the future.”
“This effort is unlike anything the Minnesota community has tried before,” said Kim M. Berns-Melhus, The Conservation Fund’s Minnesota State Director. “The unique and cooperative way various partners — from PotlatchDeltic to the Department of Defense — came together to achieve a larger mission is truly remarkable. We would like to thank U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber for their support for the REPI program that made this project possible. This will certainly serve as a model for future conservation efforts across the state.”
“The addition of these open spaces to Sylvan Township’s public lands fits well with our Comprehensive Plan,” said Greg Booth, chair of the Sylvan Town Board. “The Township is committed to preserving these important green spaces for the benefit of its residents, wildlife, water quality and native species. The acquisition of these parcels also fits well with our partnership with Camp Ripley in creating a buffer zone that is good for the camp, residents, visitors and the environment. Sylvan Township is pleased to add these acres to our established parks and green spaces for everyone to use and enjoy. We greatly appreciate the work of The Conservation Fund, which helped make this happen.”
“The outcome announced today provides wide ranging benefits for the residents of Minnesota. This was the result of a broadly shared vision from multiple stakeholders, and we are proud to be part of the team that made this happen,” said Bill DeReu, vice president for Real Estate at PotlatchDeltic Corp.
Funding in part from the Department of Defense’s REPI program helped make these purchases possible. Authorized by Congress, REPI supports cost-sharing partnerships between military services, private conservation groups, and state and local governments to remove or avoid land-use conflicts near installations. REPI funding provides critical support for Camp Ripley’s ACUB program to avoid land use conflicts that could hinder installation training operations. The REPI program is annually funded by the U.S. Congress with strong support from the delegation representing the City of Baxter and Sylvan Township, Sens. Klobuchar and Smith, and Rep. Stauber.
“In Minnesota, we deeply value the outdoors; our lakes, rivers, and wetlands, our forests and prairies, our wildlife habitats, and our abundant farmland,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “This program benefits both military facilities and the environment. It’s critical that we protect the natural resources we enjoy while also ensuring that Camp Ripley has the training areas to maintain the National Guard’s preparedness.”
“This conservation effort is an example of the impressive work that public and private partners in Minnesota can achieve when we all work together,” said Sen. Smith. “Not only will this land help our servicemembers train and prepare, but it will offer recreational activities such as hiking and fishing, include an outdoor classroom for Baxter Schools and protect hundreds of acres of forestland. I look forward to following how this area is used and conserved.”
This acquisition helped establish a corridor of protected land in southwest Baxter, located along the Mississippi River. This area is also vital wildlife habitat for species such as the state-threatened Blanding’s turtle and Minnesota’s highest concentration of red-shouldered hawks. Some land will also be available for limited hunting and fishing. The acquisition will achieve park and trail goals within the City of Baxter’s Comprehensive Plan linking the Baxter park system, schools, and the Paul Bunyan State Trail. Roughly 200 acres will be added to the existing Baxter Overlook Park and will also be used as an outdoor forest classroom area for Baxter schools.
This milestone was a major step in the ongoing efforts for Camp Ripley’s Sentinel Landscape, as well as for larger conservation efforts across central Minnesota. Through funding provided by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund, The Conservation Fund currently owns additional forestlands nearby that they will eventually convey to Cass and Crow Wing counties. The Fund is also working with private landowners, the Estrems, to acquire 60 acres that will add to the community open space plans for the future.
“We were amazed how so many different organizations worked so well together to make something good for people now and in the future,” Phil and Rose Estrem commented.
