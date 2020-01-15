BEMIDJI — Supporters of “Our Mississippi, Our Future” are holding a community forum Jan. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. to demonstrate deep-rooted support in Minnesota for keeping clean water clean including in the Mississippi River’s headwaters area.
The community forum will be held in the fellowship hall at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave N. Community forums will also be held in Duluth, Grand Rapids, Little Falls and St. Cloud.
State lawmakers, local officials and community leaders are invited to join citizens in conversations about the value of clean water and how we can take action to protect our rivers, lakes and streams. Area residents who want to ensure our waters remain clean and healthy are encouraged to attend.
“Our Mississippi, Our Future” is a grassroots conversation campaign that seeks to unite Minnesotans to support the protection and restoration of the Mississippi and the state’s most significant waters. Visit us online at ourmississippiourfuture.org for more information and to register.
The Mississippi and its headwaters area, which encompasses almost 13 million acres in central Minnesota, provides clean drinking water for 2.5 million Minnesotans — more than 44 percent of the state’s residents.
The river and the land surrounding the rivers and streams that flow into it support more than 350 species of mammals, birds, and other wildlife, including most of the endangered, threatened and rare species listed in Minnesota.
The state’s renowned lakes and rivers support a $15-billion-dollar annual tourism and recreational economy, including fishing, hunting, birding, wilderness recreation and other nature-based activities. The Mississippi also serves as an economic engine by helping move agricultural and industrial goods.
Today, however, economic forces are driving changes in land use that threaten our water quality and our quality of life. As a result, we’re losing natural areas that we need for clean water. Since 2010, more than 500,000 acres in the river’s headwaters area alone were converted to urban development and agriculture, with the largest proportion occurring in critical water supply source areas.
“Protecting the Mississippi River and preserving it for future generations requires us to take bold action now,” said Nancy Palmer of Baxter “We hope you’ll help us make protecting our water one of Minnesota’s top priorities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.