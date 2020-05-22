Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is seeking foster parents for children and youth in need. If you have a special heart for children, consider becoming a foster parent.
On an average day in 2019, there were approximately 9,300 children in foster care in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Most children are referred to foster care because of parental drug abuse and neglect.
Even amidst COVID-19, Minnesota still has a great need for foster parents to provide safe, supportive homes for children and youth. According to researchers with Harvard University, supportive relationships with adults are key to children developing resiliency.
“It is vital for children in foster care to have support from caring adults during this difficult time in their lives,” said Jodi Raidt, statewide program manager with Lutheran Social Service. “We need families who are committed to children’s overall wellbeing.”
Foster parents can be single or married, home owners or renters. Lutheran Social Service is seeking prospective foster parents who have time to listen, support young people through challenges, and provide positive relationships in the family and community. Flexibility, patience, consistency and a healthy sense of humor are also ideal characteristics for foster parents.
Lutheran Social Service provides Therapeutic Foster Care, which is a highly supportive, trauma-informed service. Foster parents receive ongoing education and support. Children also receive weekly support from a mental health professional.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, contact Jodi Raidt at fostercare@lssmn.org or (612) 879-5219, or by visiting www.fostercaremn.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.