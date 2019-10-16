Foul play is now suspected in the disappearance earlier this month of an Outing woman.
According to Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida, authorities continue to search for 35-year-old Michelle Mae, who was reported missing after her family had no contact with her since Oct. 3.
The Aitkin Sheriff’s Office also reported that Mae’s 2004 Jeep Liberty was located Oct. 4 in Aitkin County near Swatara, just over the Aitkin-Cass County line.
Sheriff Guida gave no more details on the case and did not explain why his office believes foul play is involved. He encourages anyone with information to contact his office at (218) 927-2138 or dial 911. Area hunters are also asked to watch for the missing woman.
Mae is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, Caucasian, with green eyes, short dark hair, dark-rimmed glasses and tattoos on her forearms.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
