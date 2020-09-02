A motor vehicle crash in Nevis Township Saturday resulted in multiple victims with serious injuries.
At 10:26 a.m., the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the crash on Hubbard County Road 33. Deputies, Nevis and Akeley Fire and Rescue, and North Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Two parties needed to be extricated due to the severity of the crash and their injuries.
The investigation determined that a 2009 Mazda, being driven west on C.R. 33 by Meghan Faundeen, 41, of St. Cloud, went off the road and hit an approach. The car became airborne before coming to a stop. The driver received multiple injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Two teenage passengers in the vehicle also sustained serious injuries, with one also flown to HCMC and the other to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. A third teenage passenger suffered a broken wrist and was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids where he was treated and released.
Three life-flight helicopters were involved in the incident. The crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.
