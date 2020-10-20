MnDOT is installing a four-way stop at the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 169 in Hill City the week of Oct. 26.
To increase safety at the intersection, MnDOT is changing the traffic control at the intersection from a two-way stop to a four-way stop. MnDOT will be installing signs and pavement markings along Highway 169 to accommodate the change. Stop signs already exist at the Highway 200 portion of the intersection. Signs will be in place in advance of all approaches to the intersection to warn drivers of this change.
Drivers should use caution when driving through the intersection while the changeover process is happening.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org
