The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF), in partnership with local attorneys from Breen and Person Ltd. and CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), will be holding a seminar on the topic of Estate Planning and Tax Strategies Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with food and a complimentary beverage at Maucieri’s Italian Bistro, Crosslake.

Approximately 60 minutes of material will be presented, followed by a question-and-answer session, to conclude by 6 p.m. Presenters include Rene A. Millner and Laura J. Hansen, Attorneys at Breen & Person, Andrew Ostlund, Senior Wealth Advisor from CLA, and Terri Foster, Executive Director at BLACF. Topics to be covered at the event include estate planning essentials including information around health directives, power of attorney forms, the differences between trusts and wills, 2023 tax strategies and tax law changes and updates, and charitable giving options.

