The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF), in partnership with local attorneys from Breen and Person Ltd. and CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), will be holding a seminar on the topic of Estate Planning and Tax Strategies Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with food and a complimentary beverage at Maucieri’s Italian Bistro, Crosslake.
Approximately 60 minutes of material will be presented, followed by a question-and-answer session, to conclude by 6 p.m. Presenters include Rene A. Millner and Laura J. Hansen, Attorneys at Breen & Person, Andrew Ostlund, Senior Wealth Advisor from CLA, and Terri Foster, Executive Director at BLACF. Topics to be covered at the event include estate planning essentials including information around health directives, power of attorney forms, the differences between trusts and wills, 2023 tax strategies and tax law changes and updates, and charitable giving options.
The workshop is free, but registration is requested by Friday to plan accordingly for food and seating. To register, go to www.communitygiving.org/events and click on this event or call BLACF at (218) 824-5633.
The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF) attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local Brainerd area. Since 1998, BLACF has grown to over $18 million in assets and awarded over $8.5 million in grants to nonprofits. The BLACF is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a collaborative of community foundations creating efficiencies that maximize donor impact. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 1,000 funds, totaling nearly $195 million. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/Brainerd
