BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF), in partnership with local attorneys from Breen and Person Ltd. and the accounting office of Clasen and Schiessl, will be holding a seminar on the topic of Estate Planning and Tax Strategies May 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a complimentary beverage and food at the new Minnesota Traders Co., in Pequot Lakes.
There will be approximately 90 minutes of material presented followed by a question and answer session, to conclude by 7 p.m. Presenters include Rene A. Millner and Laura J. Hansen, attorneys at Breen and Person, Chris Clasen from Clasen and Schiessl CPAs, and Karl Samp, Executive Director at Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation.
Topics to be covered at the event include: Estate Planning Essentials, 2022 tax strategies and tax law update, including potential changes, and charitable giving options.
The workshop is free but registration is requested by Friday to plan accordingly for food and seating. To register, please go to www.communitygiving.org/events and click on this event or call BLACF at (218) 824-5633.
The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF) attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local Brainerd area. Since 1998, BLACF has grown to over $18.5 million in assets and awarded over $7.4 million in grants to nonprofits. The BLACF is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a collaborative of many community foundations united under a single framework to create efficiencies that maximize the impact of donors. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 900 funds totaling nearly $201 million. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/Brainerd
