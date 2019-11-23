Walker Lion Sherry Kiisa is shown using the Welch Allyn device to screen children’s eyes at Immanuel Lutheran School.
Walker Lion Sherry Kiisa is shown using the Welch Allyn device to screen children’s eyes at Immanuel Lutheran School. KidSight USA team members Gary and Sandra Walworth also worked the screening event held Nov. 18-19. Children ages 3 to 14 were screened. Any school, pre-school or day care interested in this free service from the Walker Lions can call Sandra at (612) 618-0422.

