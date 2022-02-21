Free garden classes (donations appreciated) will be offered at The Hub, next to the Hackensack Post Office, 10-11 a.m. on the following days:

March 8: Replanting bulbs

March 15: Growing herbs in the house

March 22: Heat tolerant plants for summers

March 29: New plants

April 19: Planting Class, at Country Garden Center, (218) 947-4545, on Hwy. 371, north of Backus.

Fee of $17.50 includes basket, soil, additives and maintenance until late May. Plants of your choice cost extra.

For more information call Mary at (218) 675-5818.

