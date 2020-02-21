With winter waning and daylight lengthening, it’s the perfect time for the “Think Spring” Garden Workshop Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hub, 213 First St., in Hackensack.
Admission is free, but space is limited. A light lunch and refreshments will be served.
Jim Etzel will speak on growing healthy food through healthy soil ecosystems. We know soil is more than just dirt. But do you know how to make your soil as balanced and naturally nutrient-rich as possible so your food can be too? Find out, and prepare for a productive year.
Did you know that some plants don’t make good neighbors? Mary Parrish will explain the ins and outs of Companion Planting — which plants are beneficial to others and which are not. You’ll bring home a helpful handout to get you started.
Jennifer Tauber will share tips and tricks to starting from seeds and help your “green babies” grow happy and healthy. There’ll also be a seed-sharing session. You bring yours, we’ll bring ours, and everyone will leave with a variety.
Do you love gardening but don’t have the space or sun? Or maybe you’ve always wanted to give it a try but don’t know where to start?
We’ve got you covered! Reserve a plot at the Hackensack Community Garden, and you’ll have a peaceful place to grow nutritious foods, with the guidance and support of expert gardeners.
Plots start at just $15 for the season. Space is limited, so reserve your plot today.
“Think Spring” is sponsored by the Hackensack Community Garden, a project of the Hackensack Game Changers and supported by the Statewide Health Improvement Program and the city of Hackensack.
For more information go to Facebook, @hackensackcommunitygarden
