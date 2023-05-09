A free water event hosted by Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature water testing, photo contest voting and the We Are Water MN interactive exhibit. Free well water nitrate testing will be available on the spot (no appointment/registration needed) and results are usually available within 5 minutes.

