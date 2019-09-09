Back in April of this year, Walker Library patrons were asked to nominate their favorite novels to be placed on the list of the Top 100 Reads in the North Country.
Similar to The Great American Read sponsored by PBS, The Great Northern Read started with book nominations submitted by folks in the surrounding communities. Each month library patrons were encouraged to vote for their favorites as the list was narrowed down to the Top 50, then the Top 25 and finally the Top 10.
The community will gather Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walker Library to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, win prizes, and reveal the Top 10 North Country Reads! The Friends of the Library will be giving away door prizes, including gift certificates to local businesses and copies of classic books.
The unveiling of the winners of the contest will be exciting for all who have enjoyed these novels over the years. Did your favorite make the cut? Come and see!
