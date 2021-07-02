The Friends of the Walker Public Library will meet July 13 at 5:15 p.m. in the temporary library location.
Because the Walker City Council meeting is July 12, it is hopeful there will be additional news available regarding a building site for the new library.
The group will review information on how other regional libraries handle book sales, hear updates from Kathi Cadmus on movement toward a new building, and share additional ideas for future fundraising. In addition, the group will discuss steps they can take to expand membership.
There are many tasks ahead for individuals who believe in the importance of a library in a community. Besides the resources they provide, libraries are more valued today for the many experiences and activities they offer. Lend your support in advocating for a new library in the coming months. Invite a friend to join you on July 13. It’s important to have “friends!”
