The Walker Public library wants to give a huge thank you to the Walker Rotary for their generous donation to the Friends of the Library.
“We are grateful for your gift and honored to be chosen as a recipient,” said Branch Manager Carrie Huston. “Donations to the Friends of the Library help us make purchases for the library that we wouldn’t normally be able to. These funds will allow us to provide quality programming for children and adults in our community.”
This is a tough time for the community and the library staff is determined to do whatever they can to provide as much service as possible to patrons. The library is currently offering curbside service for picking up and returning materials, making copies, printing and faxing.
The library also offers a free Wi-Fi signal outside of the building 24 hours a day. EBooks and Audiobooks are always available through the Cloud Library.
Don’t hesitate to call the library at (218) 547-1019 or email walker@krls.org with any questions, concerns or requests for assistance. Library hours of service are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
