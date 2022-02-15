PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning begins its spring series with “Frogs” by Kelly Blackledge of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service operates the wildlife refuge, located between Park Rapids and Detroit Lakes. Blackledge serves as Visitor Service manager and is an enthusiastic fan of frogs.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street recently interviewed Blackledge on the topic of the spring thaw, where she observed that in the spring thaw, “the hibernators start waking up, and one of my favorites is the wood frog. Now the wood frog will be one of the first ones to start moving in the spring, even if there’s still snow on the ground, and start moving over to the marshes and singing its heart out to attract mates.”
That’s just a start, Blackledge added. “Not only the wood frogs, but the spring peepers, the gray tree frogs, and the chorus frogs, are just wonderful critters that wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have these healthy waters around us. It just makes spring magical to hear that music of nature around us.”
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
