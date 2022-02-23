Leech Lake Frostfest, which made its debut in Walker during the winter of 2018, will return Saturday after being canceled in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic.
Now Walker’s new winter festival is making a comeback!
Four years ago, the partnership between Portage Brewing Company, Tianna Country Club, Green Scene Market and Eatery, The Piggy BBQ, Reed’s Outdoor Outfitters, Trappers Landing Lodge, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and Front Porch Quilts brought a fun-filled winter day of outdoor events to Walker City Park.
That first Frostfest was filled with a great festival atmosphere for everyone. The event’s origin focused on promoting outdoor education, stewardship and activities on Leech Lake, while raising money to give back to a different local organization each year that shares this vision of outdoor conservation.
This year Frostfest runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20, which includes a Frostfest mug for the first 500 guests, a round of golf, access to all activities and live music.
The afternoon of activities will include craft beers, a homebrew competition, snow golf and catered food from The Piggy BBQ and Green Scene Market and Eatery. Fat tire bike rides on a tracked trail, as well as horse rides by Jack Pine Stables will also be part of the activities along with bonfires, an outdoor beer garden and live music by New Salty Dog and Soul Shack.
Deep portage learning Center activities include, tomahawk-throw, crosscut, and a lumberjack relay.
Proceeds from the event will go to support two local nonprofits: Jack Pine Stables of Akeley, which specializes in therapeutic horsemanship for individuals with physical, mental and emotional challenges, and Deep Portage Learning Center, a residential environmental education center located east of Hackensack on Big Deep Lake.
Event schedule
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ticket cost: $20 (kids 12 and under get in free)
Ticket includes: Limited edition mug (first 500 tickets), snow golf, access to all activies, and live music
Events
Local beer: Portage Brewing Company
Local foods: There’s nothing better than BBQ and craft beer. Enjoy an array of tasty foods from our friends at Piggy’s BBQ.
Live music: New Salty Dog, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and The Soul Shack, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Homebrew competition: In partnership with Bemidji’s Upstream Homebrewers’ Club; enjoy a free homebrew sample at each hole’s warming tent while you golf. At the end of the round, vote for your favorite beer where the winner will be invited to brew it back at Portage Brewing Co.
Ice golf: In partnership with Tianna Country Club, a nine-hole snow golf course will be designed and constructed on the lake. Admission to Frostfest covers your nine-hole round of golf, a club and a ball. Each hole has its unique distance and hazardous challenge, and at the end of each hole you can sample a different craft beer while you cozy up in our warming tents, compliments of Upstream Home Brewers.
For tickets or more information go to leechlakefrostfest.com or facebook.com/leechlakefrostfest
