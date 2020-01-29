The staff at the Chase on the Lake Resort is going all out to attract visitors to Walker for the Frozen Block Party, a Feb. 20-22 event that replaces the Eelpout Festival.
The cancellation of the Eelpout Festival Jan. 2, which would have celebrated its 41st year in 2020, left a lot of people surprised, especially the staff at the Chase on the Lake, who already had scheduled bands and other vendors for an event that can draw up to 10,000 visitors each year.
Four days later at the first Walker Council meeting of the new year, Chase General Manager Jesse Westberg and Chase Resort’s Director of Sales Colette Huston told the council they are going to create a block party that will bring people to town.
After a several minutes of discussion, the council unanimously voted to allow the Chase to hold the off-ice party, adding they will work with them to re-brand this event.
The three-day party will include bands, games, music bingo and the one-of-a-kind ice bar in an a tent. The 50- by 100-foot tent will be erected on the end of Fifth Street near the city pier.
Bands scheduled to perform are the Johnny Holm Band Feb. 20 in the tent and Shaun Mitzel in the 502. The next night has Outside Recess in the tent and IV Play in the 502, and on Feb. 22 Matt Aakre and The Dirty Little Secret will perform in the tent and Lukas Hranika in the 502.
Other events include a Beer Pong Tournament with prizes going to both first and second place; and Music Bingo with Organized Chaos Friday and Saturday afternoon.
A complete schedule is expected to be finalized this week, but the Chase has already started selling Frozen Block Party Koozies for $20 apiece. Pre-purchase a koozie at https://frozenblockparty.com/buy-a-koozie/ and pick them up at Chase on the Lake Resort when you get to Walker. Koozies can also be purchased throughout the Frozen Block Party at Chase and at the Tent on 5th Street North.
A koozie also gets you a wristband for access into the Frozen Block Party tent and specials in Walker from local retailers and establishments. In collaboration with Coors Light, all of the proceeds will be donated to Conservation Minnesota, to support clean water efforts.
Helping to alleviate parking problems, Northern Light Event Center will provided free shuttles Feb. 21-22 from noon to midnight. There will also be parking for vehicles, fish houses and campers.
