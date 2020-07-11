The Game Changers have been working hard to promote Lucette for the city of Hackensack.

A contest was held in October to design a logo for the promotion of Lucette. After going over numerous entries, the judges chose the winning design submitted by Melinda Hed, a local resident.

A professional graphics firm will adapt the submitted design for an official city logo and for a design to be painted on the water tower. This design was accepted by the Hackensack City Council as the official city logo and it is currently being used for the local newsletter, The Lucette Gazette.

The water tower is scheduled to be painted and rehabilitated this year. The city budget includes basic painting and rehab, but additional graphics are not budgeted. $7,000 will need to be raised for the logo painting.

The Game Changers are giving away a Lucette garden flag for donations of $100 or more and a Lucette sticker for $25 donations.

The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation is collecting donations.  Checks can be made payable to the Foundation (HLACF) and mailed to: c/o Lisa Tuller, 4648 Long Bay Rd NW, Hackensack, MN  56452. Online donations can be made securely at https://www.givemn.org/story/Hlacf-Watertower

For more information, email lisa.a.tuller@gmail.com

