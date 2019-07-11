Annette Gagliardi will be the speaker for this month’s Minnesota Voices series that will be held July 18 at noon at the Wadena County Museum.
She is the editor of a book published by the League of Minnesota Poets, called “Upon Waking: 58 Voices Speaking Out From the Shadow of Abuse.” This is a recently published collection of work from 58 poets who have experienced sexual or physical violence in some way. Several of the poets will be on hand to read their work.
The collection grew out of “Let’s Talk About It!,” a poetry project that seeks to overcome society’s unwillingness to acknowledge survivors of sexual violence and to assure abuse survivors they are not alone.
Space is limited. Call or email to reserve a seat at (218) 631-9079 or 603wchs@arvig.net. Minnesota Voices Programs are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.