Carol Gall, wife of the late Dr. John Gall, was invited to lecture at the London College of Political Technologists in late July.
Dr. Gall was the author of “System Antics,” originally published by the New York TImes, and translated into German, Spanish, Hebrew and Japanese. He is considered to be the grandfather of Systems Theory and wrote about the laws of systems in a humorous, yet incisive manner, later greatly expanding and re-titling the book to “The Systems Bible.”
Carol Gall spoke on the integration of psychological and psychiatric principles with the principles of Systems. She began by recalling a meeting she and her husband had with a government psychiatrist who was developing a psychological profile of double agents for recruitment purposes, not noticing that those he was studying were actually “failed” agents in prisons around the world.
She gave many other “horrible examples” of systems heading in the wrong direction, then developed the reasons for such errors in a section she titled “The Origins of Delusion.”
In order to deal with these very common errors one needs an understanding of how to intervene with “Strategic Language and Strategic Interventions,” the last section of her speech. Her ideas were very well received at the College.
Ellie Hansen, a long-time piano student of Carol Gall and a student at Columbia University, traveled with her. Together they were invited to attend Parliamentary Questions in the House of Commons on the British Health Service. Britain is experiencing the same problems as Minnesota: delivery of health care to rural areas, and inadequate funding for addiction problems. During that session, then-Speaker Boris Johnson learned that he had been selected as Prime Minister.
Hansen, daughter of Bill and Laura Hansen of Walker, was invited to apply for an internship to the London College of Political Technologists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.