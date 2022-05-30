The Hackensack Game Changers will be hosting a community dinner June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Horseshoe Pavilion.
Area residents are invited to come and learn about Game Changers projects and are always invited to join or start a team. The Game Changers group was formed three years ago to support projects to beautify the City of Hackensack and expand tourism and economic opportunities. The Game Changers is an IRS designated 501(c)3 non profit organization.
Projects spearheaded by the Game Changers include development of a community garden and dog park, painting of the water tower, flower pots around town each summer, clean energy audits and securing an EV charging station, improved area signage, development of an area Resilient Housing project and the launching of the Hackensack Lending Library restoration team (which is now its own organization). Recent project/team additions include the Hackensack Kids’ Fishing Contest, a fundraising drive for downtown street lamp winter decor and a team working to bring day care to the Hackensack area.
Projects can be proposed by any community member and are required to be reviewed and approved by the Hackensack City Council before becoming a Game Changer team. Contact Board Chair Denny Ganz at dsganz@tds.net for more information.
