Spring is here! It’s time for “sprucing up” in the city limits of Hackensack.
This year Union Congregational Church and the Game Changers Beautification Team are partnering for the second Hackensack city-wide clean-up May 19-20.
If you have projects in your home or yard and would like help with the clean-up, fill out the Hackensack Neighbor Helping Neighbor Community Clean-up forms on the city website www.cityofhackensackmn.gov
Residents who own property in Hackensack received mailings for the Neighbor Helping Neighbor Community Clean-up Project. Mail in forms or sign up on the city website by May 1. Some non-professional service projects include leaf raking, picking up trash, tree trimming, window washing, small painting projects, cleaning debris around your house or yard. Dumpsters will be available. We would like to assist you with your clean-up projects.
The Neighbor Helping Neighbor Community Clean-up Project is supported by volunteers from service clubs, businesses, faith-based members, school supporters and community members. Project hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until project completion. If you would like to volunteer to help with the clean-up, please sign up on the city website at www.cityofhackensackmn.gov
Lunch for volunteers will be provided on May 19 and 20 at the HUB. This will be a fun, community building project.
