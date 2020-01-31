The following garden classes will be held  at The Hub, Hackensack:

Monday,  Feb. 24 — Snow  cover, winter interest and growing strawberries.

Monday, March 2 — Hostas and other shade plants.

Monday, March 9 — Starting seeds, viability and other information, herb plantings.

Monday, March 23 — Mulching plants, new offerings and pest solutions.

The Hub is located next to the Hackensack Post Office. A free-will offering will be taken to cover cost of hand-outs. Classes will run from 1;30-2:30 p.m. Instructor is Mary Parrish, 675-5818.

Monday, April 20, 10 a.m. — Planting class, held at Country Garden Center in Backus. $15 includes basket, soil and additives. The staff at the greenhouse will maintain your planter until Memorial Day weekend. Call Gail or Julie at 947-4545, for more information.

