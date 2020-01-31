The following garden classes will be held at The Hub, Hackensack:
Monday, Feb. 24 — Snow cover, winter interest and growing strawberries.
Monday, March 2 — Hostas and other shade plants.
Monday, March 9 — Starting seeds, viability and other information, herb plantings.
Monday, March 23 — Mulching plants, new offerings and pest solutions.
The Hub is located next to the Hackensack Post Office. A free-will offering will be taken to cover cost of hand-outs. Classes will run from 1;30-2:30 p.m. Instructor is Mary Parrish, 675-5818.
Monday, April 20, 10 a.m. — Planting class, held at Country Garden Center in Backus. $15 includes basket, soil and additives. The staff at the greenhouse will maintain your planter until Memorial Day weekend. Call Gail or Julie at 947-4545, for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.