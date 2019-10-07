A double date for Nick and Rod in their college years was a weekend trip from Cannon Falls to Walker with their “steady” girlfriends, and the times together with the Wolter-Douglass clan beginning in 1967 always included a project like painting the cottage or repairing the red shutters or white window boxes, and mowing nearly every square inch of the three acre property each visit, including the railroad’s right-of-way, after repairing one or more of the three old lawn mowers.
Truth be told, Rod was not the first to help with cutting the lawn at grandfather’s cottage. Steve Bilben and Ron Libertus kept the grass short for Jesse Senior when they were young. All things green and growing were to be well tended, but the grapevine, the gingko tree, the mountain ash and the oriental poppies were special.
Jess was a grateful host, known to be a little bombastic at times, and Marge was a wonderful cook who could keep him in line with just a word or two, like, “Oh, Jess!” Rod’s helping hand was always appreciated, but it just might have been the dozen T-bone steaks his parents sent along from the farm as a hostess gift to put on the “charcoal burners” lined up on the beach that endeared him most, especially to Jess! Great games of whiffle ball were played on the large lawn, while dinner was prepared. A ball hit from the backstop cabin into Walker Bay was a home run. Then everyone gathered around the bright red picnic table for dinner and repeated together, “Some folks got it good, some folks got it better, we’ve got it the best!”
When the time came for Jess and Marge to move to Texas, they turned into the driveway of Rod’s suburban Twin Cities home, surprising is family, stepped out of the big Lincoln Continental saying, “We’re on our way to our new home and work in Texas, but we’re not selling the cottage. It’s the family Jewel. When we come back for a couple weeks each August, we want the paint shining, the grass cut and the flowers blooming. So here, you take these keys, take good care of the cottage, enjoy it as often as you can with your family and friends, but understand, IT WILL NEVER BE YOURS!”
“This was the best stewardship metaphor any pastor could ever receive,” Rod Anderson said, “and changes happened all around; but our goal was to keep and use ‘all things historic,’ just as they had been for years at grandfather’s cottage.”
The trains stopped running 50 feet behind the back bedroom, and rails and the trestle were removed to make way for the Paul Bunyan Trail
In fall 1996, Doc Jess Junior died and Pastor Anderson had another caretaking task; the inurnment of the cremains of Jess Junior and Marge, Jess Senior and Dagny, in four matching urns at the Walker Cemetery — a very special sacred moment.
In spring 2007 grandfather’s cottage was sold and Anderson was given one month to remove the family’s possessions before demolition, including precious items in the small attic — a few Oriental rugs and a 43-box book collection. Three most valuable “cabin logbooks” recorded the history of grandfather’s cottage, plus every visit and event — so many old stories, all still fresh and new again in our remembering.
Now Doc Wolter has also died, and Pastor Rod presided over the scattering of Nick’s ashes at his dad’s ranch at Pray, Mont. Generations rise and fall before us, and all things old and new that go around and come around again.
