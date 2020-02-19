George C. Eckman, 88, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Saturday, Feb 15, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
At George’s request, no services are being scheduled.
George was born Feb 22, 1931, in a log cabin in Sebeka, Minn., to Peter and Florence Eckman. He grew up in the Kasota/St Peter area. When he was 13, they moved to Walker to be closer to family.
In 1950, George married Jean Collins, and together they had eight children. George and Jean moved to Minneapolis in 1951 when he went to work as a machinist for the Minneapolis Products Company. In 1961, he went to work at Honeywell as a machinist and was there until he retired in 1989. George married Shelley Hayes in 1987, and they welcomed two daughters.
After retiring they moved back to Walker and he said, “It was the happiest day of his life.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Florence; brothers, Vernon, Gary, Donald and Richard.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley; sister, Delores Schutt; brother, Bruce (Melissa) Eckman; children, Peter (Vicki), Doug (Caroline), Michael (Shari), James (Rita), Russell (Mary), Debra (Stan) Lien, Kim (Greg) Martinson, Jennifer Eckman (Todd), Rebecca (TJ) Strandmark, and Megan Eckman (Jefferson); 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
George’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
