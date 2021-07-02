Anglers, please get the lead out! Of your tackle boxes, that is.
So goes the plea of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s “Get the Lead Out” campaign. Lead is harmful to people and toxic to wildlife. When ingested by loons, swans, ducks, and geese, it kills — slowly but surely.
Research shows that waterfowl are most likely to take in lead split shot and other small sinkers, as well as jig heads, when swallowing fish that have ingested lead (loons) or searching the water bottom for the grit their digestive systems require. Creatures higher up the food chain, such as eagles, coyotes and other scavengers, consume the lead by eating the poisoned fish or birds and suffer the same consequences.
To help prevent these unintentional, but nevertheless real losses, people who fish are urged to use tackle made from alternative materials, such as tin, tungsten-nickel alloy, steel, ceramic or glass. While these may be ingested by wildlife too, they are not usually deadly. And they work just as well at catching fish.
While some lead-free tackle is a bit more expensive, prices have been coming down and are likely to decline more as demand increases. Even with somewhat higher prices, the cost of lead-free sinkers and jigs pales in comparison to what is spent on other equipment used to chase fish. Ask for lead-free alternative tackle at your local fishing tackle store or shop on-line. Go to www.pca.state.mn.us/leadout for more information.
To encourage anglers to switch to lead-free tackle, MPCA has made lead-free tackle sample kits available to local groups and organizations for distribution to the public in exchange for some lead tackle from your tackle box. The Minnesota Division of the Izaak Walton League of America (IKES) is a participant in this initiative. They have, in turn, challenged local IKES chapters to host lead-free for lead tackle exchange events.
The Cass County Chapter of the IKES has taken the challenge and added an incentive likely to appeal to many. If you offer at least 4 ounces of lead tackle from your tackle box (split shots, sinkers, jigs), you will get a lead-free sample tackle kit and a coupon for one free beverage (one pint or less — alcoholic or non-alcoholic) from Rendezvous Brewing.
The first such exchange opportunity will occur July 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing in downtown Hackensack.
Limit one coupon per person per day. Must be 21 to purchase/consume alcohol. Other limits apply.
The co-sponsors of this event are the MPCA, the MN Division and the Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America and Rendezvous Brewing. For more information, contact Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
